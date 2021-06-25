Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New $765,000 Investment in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 12,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 25,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,509,000.

Shares of AVUV stock opened at $76.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.02. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $79.48.

