Lido Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $170.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.73. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $186.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

