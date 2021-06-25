Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Qutoutiao worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Qutoutiao during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Qutoutiao during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Qutoutiao during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Qutoutiao by 1,410.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 17,226 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Qutoutiao during the first quarter worth about $80,000. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qutoutiao alerts:

QTT stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. Qutoutiao Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.08.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Qutoutiao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Qutoutiao Company Profile

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users; and Quduopai mobile application, as well as provides online data processing and transaction processing services.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Qutoutiao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qutoutiao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.