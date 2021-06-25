Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Qutoutiao worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Qutoutiao during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Qutoutiao during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Qutoutiao during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Qutoutiao by 1,410.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 17,226 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Qutoutiao during the first quarter worth about $80,000. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
QTT stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. Qutoutiao Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.08.
Qutoutiao Company Profile
Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users; and Quduopai mobile application, as well as provides online data processing and transaction processing services.
