Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $819,000 Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,263,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,867,000 after purchasing an additional 325,490 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,201,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,599,000 after purchasing an additional 59,019 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,454,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,512,000 after purchasing an additional 162,372 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,107,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,872,000 after purchasing an additional 559,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,818,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,591,000 after purchasing an additional 637,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

ELS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $75.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 60.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.49. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $76.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

