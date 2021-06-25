Lido Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $83.47 on Friday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $97.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

