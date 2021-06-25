Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,265 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.5% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 286,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Fortinet by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2,538.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 18.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 329,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,789,000 after buying an additional 50,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.43.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $239.99 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $243.94. The stock has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 93.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.74.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,820 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,182. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

