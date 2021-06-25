Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $414,000 in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 369.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 337.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 1,176.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshpet alerts:

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,601,969. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,438.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,780,219.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,320 shares of company stock worth $4,444,856. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRPT opened at $162.60 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.13 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.94.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRPT. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.56.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.