Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $694,000 Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 11.0% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in BCE by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 10.9% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in BCE by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $49.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.86. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $50.90.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7072 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 128.89%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCE. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.15.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

