Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Blucora were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Blucora by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,206,000 after purchasing an additional 528,282 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Blucora by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Blucora by 54.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 165,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 58,153 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blucora by 41.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,888,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BCOR opened at $17.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $865.27 million, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Blucora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.30.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blucora in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Blucora Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

