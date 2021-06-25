Investors Purchase High Volume of Celldex Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 2,406 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,394% compared to the average volume of 161 put options.

Shares of CLDX opened at $31.99 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $33.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.08.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 1,184.99%. The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. On average, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 71,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 12.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.