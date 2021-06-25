NatWest Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 610 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,009% compared to the typical volume of 55 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 224.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 67,003 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 872,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 50,921 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 0.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NWG shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $5.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $6.01.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. NatWest Group had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.75%.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

