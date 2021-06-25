Maxeon Solar Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 5,508 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,018% compared to the average volume of 260 put options.

Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $57.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $165.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.10 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,578,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $154,000. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $789,000. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $625,000. Institutional investors own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAXN. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

