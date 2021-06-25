David Atkins Purchases 1,000 Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Stock

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) insider David Atkins acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,239 ($42.32) per share, with a total value of £32,390 ($42,317.74).

Shares of LON WTB opened at GBX 3,180 ($41.55) on Friday. Whitbread plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,997 ($26.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,241.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.42 billion and a PE ratio of -6.74.

Several research firms recently commented on WTB. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, June 18th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,010 ($52.39) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Whitbread to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whitbread currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,887.50 ($37.73).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

