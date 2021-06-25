Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Raised by Wedbush

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.73. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CUBI. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

CUBI opened at $40.07 on Friday. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.59.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.64 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 23.99%.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $490,952.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $32,544.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,842. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 23.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

