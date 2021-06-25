TheStreet Lowers Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) to C+

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cohu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Cohu has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.11.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.50 million. Cohu had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Cohu will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cohu in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

