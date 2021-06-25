Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Wintrust Financial Co. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.41. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WTFC. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

WTFC stock opened at $77.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $37.28 and a 12-month high of $87.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.65.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 19.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1,018.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,125,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,444,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $618,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,212,000 after buying an additional 314,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $18,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 26.50%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

