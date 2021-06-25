Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 400 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HAE. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAE shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. CJS Securities raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $65.01 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $142.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 2,715 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $149,569.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,382. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

