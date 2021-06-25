Aviva PLC Grows Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,572,000 after purchasing an additional 53,898 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,006,000 after purchasing an additional 279,614 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,458,000 after purchasing an additional 327,101 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 901,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,703,000 after purchasing an additional 140,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,804,000. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NBIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $100.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.77. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

