Teza Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Macy’s by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Macy’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Macy’s by 4.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 66.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 15.1% during the first quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

M has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $19.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $22.30. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 98.84, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.08.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Macy's Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

