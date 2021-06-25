Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IYY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,201,000 after acquiring an additional 204,436 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 267,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,210,000 after acquiring an additional 133,265 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 48,736 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 32,947 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of IYY opened at $107.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.21. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $74.13 and a 12 month high of $107.34.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.