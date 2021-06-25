Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Shares of Harte Hanks, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTH) rose 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.45. Approximately 5,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 10,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

HRTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Harte Hanks in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harte Hanks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68.

Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. Harte Hanks had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $43.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. Analysts forecast that Harte Hanks, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew B. Benett purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $96,900.00. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Harte Hanks Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRTH)

Harte Hanks, Inc operates as a customer experience company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Marketing Services, Customer Care, and Fulfillment & Logistics Services. The company provides customer relationship management strategic services, including experience mapping, acquisition/winback initiatives, up-sell/cross-sell efforts, and retention, loyalty, and advocacy programs; audience identification and prioritization, predictive modeling, and data strategy services; data hygiene and cleansing services; print, broadcast, direct mail, website, app, display, social, mobile, search engine marketing, and voice services; and Website and app development, e-commerce enablement, database building and management, platform architecture creation, and marketing automation technology services.

