Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Trading Up 1.9%

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) was up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.62 and last traded at $14.62. Approximately 376 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

Several research analysts recently commented on RLLMF shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Real Matters from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Real Matters from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Real Matters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Real Matters alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.66.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.