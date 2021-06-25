Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Worthington Industries has raised its dividend by 19.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Worthington Industries has a payout ratio of 23.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Worthington Industries to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $61.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.72. Worthington Industries has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $978.32 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Worthington Industries will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

In related news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $261,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,473,325.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Blystone sold 31,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,217,929.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,596 shares in the company, valued at $12,909,537.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,272 shares of company stock worth $7,656,792 over the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

