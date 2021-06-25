Stacy D. Krause Sells 1,762 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $308,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stacy D. Krause also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kadant alerts:

On Thursday, June 17th, Stacy D. Krause sold 9 shares of Kadant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,575.00.

Kadant stock opened at $183.36 on Friday. Kadant Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.17 and a 12-month high of $189.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.26.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Kadant had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $172.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kadant by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 865,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,806 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Kadant by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 779,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,124,000 after acquiring an additional 62,656 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kadant by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 422,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,196,000 after acquiring an additional 230,719 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Kadant by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 401,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Kadant during the 1st quarter worth $47,313,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.