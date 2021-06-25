SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Stock Position Cut by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 762,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $130,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $795,745.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,117.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $109,335.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,754.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,044 shares of company stock valued at $11,047,884 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SITE opened at $168.37 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $103.60 and a one year high of $206.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.07.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

SITE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

