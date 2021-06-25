Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 17,112 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,877,705 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,112 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $113,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RUN. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Sunrun by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 16.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 4.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 4.6% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet cut Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.45.

RUN stock opened at $52.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -63.66 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.67. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $39,555.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,825.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $97,119.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 112,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,257.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,069 shares of company stock valued at $12,580,116 over the last ninety days. 8.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

