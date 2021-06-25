Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $109.11 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,277,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,824 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.06% of Novartis worth $109,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 85.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Novartis by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

NYSE:NVS opened at $92.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.25. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $211.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

