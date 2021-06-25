Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,586,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,107 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.08% of AMERISAFE worth $101,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,027,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,884,000 after acquiring an additional 168,625 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 111.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 259,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,594,000 after purchasing an additional 136,589 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 648.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 48,693 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 378,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after purchasing an additional 47,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,395,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $59.94 on Friday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.71.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $77.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.79 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.29%.

In other AMERISAFE news, EVP Andrew B. Mccray sold 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $39,733.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,174.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Traynor purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $508,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $567,540.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,588 shares of company stock worth $873,711. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

