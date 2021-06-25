Zacks: Analysts Expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to Post -$1.82 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will announce ($1.82) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.70). Esperion Therapeutics reported earnings of $4.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 142.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($10.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.35) to ($10.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($5.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.00) to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Esperion Therapeutics.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($1.42). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 66.86% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The business had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

ESPR stock opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.48. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.73.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,074,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,377,964 shares in the company, valued at $89,179,126.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $18,200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.