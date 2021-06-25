Kellogg (NYSE:K) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Kellogg reported earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kellogg.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial cut Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

NYSE:K opened at $63.44 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $5,268,312.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,711,514. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,123 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,205,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,489,000 after acquiring an additional 106,653 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,651,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,204,000 after acquiring an additional 354,082 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,330,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,255,000 after acquiring an additional 126,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kellogg (K)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.