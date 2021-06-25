Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues Earnings Results

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
ACN opened at $291.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $185.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $286.09. Accenture has a one year low of $210.15 and a one year high of $297.80.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.
In related news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,925.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.77, for a total value of $623,597.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,230,796.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,048 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,010 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.
About Accenture
Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.
Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.