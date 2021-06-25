NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.890-0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $574 million-584 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $579.64 million.

NXGN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextGen Healthcare has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NXGN opened at $16.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.85. NextGen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $144.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,690.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $87,193.18. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

