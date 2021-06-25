Brokerages Expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to Post $1.00 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. RBC Bearings posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.97 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $204.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 4.13. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.51.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $309,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total value of $2,362,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,500 shares of company stock worth $11,428,304 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROLL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,058,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,962,000 after buying an additional 84,953 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,977,000 after buying an additional 25,291 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 46.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,244,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,860,000 after buying an additional 394,017 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,200,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,943,000 after buying an additional 45,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 23.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 878,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,867,000 after purchasing an additional 165,748 shares during the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

