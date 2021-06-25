Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 833,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,638 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $125,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in MSA Safety by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in MSA Safety by 1.0% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 9,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MSA Safety by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSA opened at $162.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.90. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $102.15 and a 52 week high of $172.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.91.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. MSA Safety had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $308.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

In related news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total transaction of $114,284.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,141.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

