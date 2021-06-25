Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $128.28 Million Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,392,956 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $128,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 51.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.2% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.06.

Owens Corning stock opened at $97.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

