Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 140,620 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 16.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 996,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,620 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $133,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 60,076.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 592,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,275,000 after purchasing an additional 591,150 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 222.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 47,167 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 44,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,498,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,567,000 after purchasing an additional 60,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. BP PLC now owns 27,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PDD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $127.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.32. The stock has a market cap of $158.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.89 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

