Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,758 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.85% of Teledyne Technologies worth $130,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. Bank of America started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.00.

NYSE:TDY opened at $423.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $425.56. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.19 and a fifty-two week high of $457.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 13.02%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

