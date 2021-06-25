The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 251,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,457,000 after acquiring an additional 38,568 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 87,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,059,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.30.

NYSE PNC opened at $189.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.09 and a 1-year high of $203.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

