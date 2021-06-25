Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,898 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $89.78 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $94.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.39.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

