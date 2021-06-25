Citigroup Inc. Buys 10,460 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 2.44% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $10,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Sequent Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $508,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 140,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000.

Shares of FDLO opened at $46.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.25. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99.

