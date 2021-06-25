iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 487.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,283 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 1.04% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $11,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWW. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000.

EWW stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $50.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.48.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

