Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $129.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $103.26 and a 1 year high of $142.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.36.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,467. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

