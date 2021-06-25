Citigroup Inc. Boosts Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,433 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $11,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TAP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

NYSE TAP opened at $54.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of -15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. Equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.