Citigroup Inc. Has $10.18 Million Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 269,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,135 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $10,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at $129,593,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,143,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,964 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in Aramark by 572.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,680,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,100 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1,753.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 794,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,023,000 after acquiring an additional 751,820 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,224,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,270,000 after acquiring an additional 687,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.91.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $38.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.85. Aramark has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

