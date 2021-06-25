Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,582 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $10,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $698,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $84.54 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $56.81 and a 52 week high of $89.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.