Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 149,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,899,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 79.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 11,364 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,329,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 46,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix during the first quarter worth approximately $305,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $17.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.19. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.73 and a 1-year high of $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.02). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 917.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 995.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zogenix news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum bought 5,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,872 shares in the company, valued at $645,717.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $285,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

