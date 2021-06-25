Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $2.64 Million Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 375.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,223 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,264,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,368,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,549,000 after acquiring an additional 839,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in First American Financial by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,466,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,709,000 after purchasing an additional 571,575 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $62.08 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $66.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.19.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.76%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FAF. Truist Financial lifted their target price on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

