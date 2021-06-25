Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 1,100 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.09% of Commvault Systems worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 19,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,300 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $97,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,442.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 4,941 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $365,041.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,874,272.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,675 shares of company stock valued at $6,831,366 in the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commvault Systems stock opened at $81.04 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $81.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.29. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.01, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVLT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

