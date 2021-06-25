Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the first quarter valued at about $172,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the first quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the first quarter valued at about $1,074,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENNVU opened at $10.00 on Friday. ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.06.

ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey,

