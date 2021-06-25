Viberate (VIB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.49 Million

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One Viberate coin can now be bought for $0.0330 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Viberate has traded 31.6% lower against the US dollar. Viberate has a total market capitalization of $6.49 million and $868,560.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Viberate alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00053653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020431 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.13 or 0.00579845 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00038390 BTC.

Viberate Profile

VIB is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Viberate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VIBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Viberate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viberate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.